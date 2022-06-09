Search
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) plunged -0.15 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) stock priced at $6.88, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.92 and dropped to $6.6616 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. AMBP’s price has ranged from $5.35 to $12.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -289.20%. With a float of $148.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $633.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.94, operating margin of +7.87, and the pretax margin is -4.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is 75.33%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.18 while generating a return on equity of -52.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.97 in the near term. At $7.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.04 billion, the company has a total of 603,297K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,055 M while annual income is -210,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,137 M while its latest quarter income was 57,000 K.

