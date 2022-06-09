Search
Steve Mayer
BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) 20 Days SMA touches 61.74%: The odds favor the bear

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $1.87, up 15.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BYSI has traded in a range of $1.13-$33.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.10%. With a float of $13.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BeyondSpring Inc. is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4750.48 while generating a return on equity of -111.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BeyondSpring Inc.’s (BYSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

Looking closely at BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, BeyondSpring Inc.’s (BYSI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.9200. However, in the short run, BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.5000. Second resistance stands at $2.8400. The third major resistance level sits at $3.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9000.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.40 million has total of 38,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,350 K in contrast with the sum of -64,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340 K and last quarter income was -9,510 K.

