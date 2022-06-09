Can Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) hike of 0.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 08, 2022, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) trading session started at the price of $165.86, that was -1.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.96 and dropped to $163.93 before settling in for the closing price of $166.95. A 52-week range for ADI has been $143.81 – $191.95.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.60%. With a float of $514.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.37 million.

In an organization with 24700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.53, operating margin of +26.16, and the pretax margin is +18.16.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Analog Devices Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 795,146. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $169.18, taking the stock ownership to the 87,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 1,435 for $166.90, making the entire transaction worth $239,502. This insider now owns 2,525 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.78) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +19.00 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.71% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.20.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.38. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $167.34. Second resistance stands at $169.66. The third major resistance level sits at $171.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.60. The third support level lies at $159.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

There are 519,806K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 87.85 billion. As of now, sales total 7,318 M while income totals 1,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,972 M while its last quarter net income were 783,270 K.