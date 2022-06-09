Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) kicked off at the price of $0.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 08, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) trading session started at the price of $0.1348, that was 15.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.151 and dropped to $0.1301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. A 52-week range for CSCW has been $0.11 – $1.25.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -33.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.10%. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.95 million, its volume of 4.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 5.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 211.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4493. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1576 in the near term. At $0.1648, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1785. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1230. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1158.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

There are 114,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.94 million. As of now, sales total 6,780 K while income totals -8,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,183 K while its last quarter net income were -2,144 K.