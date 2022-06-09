DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) 20 Days SMA touches 2.70%: The odds favor the bear

On June 08, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) opened at $1.33, higher 7.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for DOYU have ranged from $1.18 to $8.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -221.60% at the time writing. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.65 million.

The firm has a total of 2155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 13.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6626, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5415. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0433.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are currently 317,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 449.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,438 M according to its annual income of -91,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 283,260 K and its income totaled -13,700 K.