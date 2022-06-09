Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is expecting -60.49% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) stock priced at $6.26, down -11.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.26 and dropped to $5.585 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. HYFM’s price has ranged from $5.91 to $60.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 205.90%. With a float of $37.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 709 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.17, operating margin of +3.61, and the pretax margin is -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 51,240. In this transaction President of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $14.64, taking the stock ownership to the 274,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 13,100 for $13.38, making the entire transaction worth $175,278. This insider now owns 277,725 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.08 in the near term. At $6.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 287.19 million, the company has a total of 44,862K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 479,420 K while annual income is 13,416 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 111,377 K while its latest quarter income was -23,296 K.