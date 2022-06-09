Investors finally get a glimpse of Canaan Inc. (CAN) volume hitting the figure of 3.06 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $3.94, up 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.105 and dropped to $3.865 before settling in for the closing price of $3.81. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has traded in a range of $2.56-$11.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 946.70%. With a float of $164.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 346 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

The latest stats from [Canaan Inc., CAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was inferior to 4.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. The third support level lies at $3.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 758.31 million has total of 186,943K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 782,520 K in contrast with the sum of 313,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,920 K and last quarter income was 69,660 K.