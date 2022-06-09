Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) performance last week, which was 6.69%.

Analyst Insights

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) on June 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.45, soaring 2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.55 and dropped to $7.165 before settling in for the closing price of $7.34. Within the past 52 weeks, CD’s price has moved between $3.75 and $16.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 194.00%. With a float of $169.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1315 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.60, operating margin of +23.67, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.43 million, its volume of 2.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.64 in the near term. At $7.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.87.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.79 billion based on 366,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 447,580 K and income totals 49,650 K. The company made 145,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Qutoutiao Inc.’s volume has hit 17.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
June 08, 2022, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) trading session started at the price of $1.06, that was 71.58% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

A look at Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On June 08, 2022, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) opened at $115.74, lower -1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) volume hitting the figure of 12.45 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) stock priced at $0.45, up 93.35% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.