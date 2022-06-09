Investors must take note of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) performance last week, which was 1.69%.

On June 08, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) opened at $8.29, higher 1.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.475 and dropped to $8.21 before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. Price fluctuations for ETWO have ranged from $7.14 to $14.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.40% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3682 employees.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 112,806. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $7.52, taking the stock ownership to the 52,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $8.33, making the entire transaction worth $41,650. This insider now owns 83,270 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.51 in the near term. At $8.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.10. The third support level lies at $7.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are currently 301,363K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,560 K according to its annual income of -165,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 144,150 K and its income totaled 56,220 K.