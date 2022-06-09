Search
Investors must take note of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) performance last week, which was -1.18%.

Company News

June 08, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) trading session started at the price of $10.25, that was -3.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.42 and dropped to $9.93 before settling in for the closing price of $10.43. A 52-week range for ULCC has been $8.19 – $20.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.90%. With a float of $214.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5502 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 22,917. In this transaction VP & CAO of this company sold 2,003 shares at a rate of $11.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $11,271. This insider now owns 85,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.34 in the near term. At $10.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.65. The third support level lies at $9.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are 217,550K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.28 billion. As of now, sales total 2,060 M while income totals -102,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 605,000 K while its last quarter net income were -121,000 K.

Newsletter

 

A look at Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (CURV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $6.07, down -6.71% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Now that Aegon N.V.’s volume has hit 2.76 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) stock priced at $5.29, down -1.69% from the previous day...
Read more

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) with a beta value of 0.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
On June 08, 2022, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) opened at $2.84, lower -6.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

