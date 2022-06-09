Investors must take note of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) performance last week, which was -4.06%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) on June 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $181.47, plunging -2.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $181.595 and dropped to $175.56 before settling in for the closing price of $181.83. Within the past 52 weeks, NXPI’s price has moved between $164.75 and $239.91.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.60%. With a float of $261.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $263.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $178.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $233.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,330. This insider now owns 10,007 shares in total.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.17) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.05% during the next five years compared to 63.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.05, a number that is poised to hit 3.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.40.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $199.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $180.59 in the near term. At $184.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $186.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.04. The third support level lies at $168.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.91 billion based on 262,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,063 M and income totals 1,871 M. The company made 3,136 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 657,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.