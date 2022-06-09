Investors must take note of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) performance last week, which was 20.99%.

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock priced at $1.93, up 12.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. WIMI’s price has ranged from $1.58 to $6.41 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -233.20%. With a float of $55.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 202 employees.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -233.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Looking closely at WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1700. However, in the short run, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3300. Second resistance stands at $2.4700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6500.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 190.90 million, the company has a total of 86,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 146,460 K while annual income is -37,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 79,989 K while its latest quarter income was 41,784 K.