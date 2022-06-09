Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,098 M

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $55.03, down -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.35 and dropped to $54.47 before settling in for the closing price of $55.45. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has traded in a range of $49.42-$81.77.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 150.60%. With a float of $687.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $699.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.02, operating margin of +11.69, and the pretax margin is +11.04.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 366,213. In this transaction VP Corporate Controller of this company sold 5,683 shares at a rate of $64.44, taking the stock ownership to the 39,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 8,573 for $69.63, making the entire transaction worth $596,938. This insider now owns 39,618 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.39 while generating a return on equity of 8.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.41% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 153.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.31 in the near term. At $55.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.55.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.97 billion has total of 695,669K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,668 M in contrast with the sum of 1,637 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,098 M and last quarter income was 11,000 K.