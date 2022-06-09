Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SOS Limited (SOS) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) stock priced at $0.35, up 8.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4058 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. SOS’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $4.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -310.60%.

The firm has a total of 167 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.89, operating margin of -11.56, and the pretax margin is -13.50.

SOS Limited (SOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of SOS Limited is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

SOS Limited (SOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2018, the company reported earnings of -$1.6 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -310.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SOS Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SOS Limited, SOS], we can find that recorded value of 4.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, SOS Limited’s (SOS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1917. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4101. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4359. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4659. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3543, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3243. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2985.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 116.16 million, the company has a total of 511,548K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 357,820 K while annual income is -49,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,477 K while its latest quarter income was 12,939 K.