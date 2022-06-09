Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) posted a 15.89% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 08, 2022, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) trading session started at the price of $0.426, that was 10.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.4131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for LKCO has been $0.36 – $3.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 284.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.40%. With a float of $293.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.06, operating margin of -45.23, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luokung Technology Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Looking closely at Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7844. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4609. Second resistance stands at $0.4739. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4978. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4240, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4001. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3871.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are 385,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 164.20 million. As of now, sales total 145,070 K while income totals -68,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,331 K while its last quarter net income were 3,125 K.