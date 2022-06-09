Search
Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $3.05, up 3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.21 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has traded in a range of $2.17-$9.30.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 196.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.10%. With a float of $252.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 50.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.25 in the near term. At $3.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 821.27 million has total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,490 K in contrast with the sum of -200,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,430 K and last quarter income was -33,090 K.

