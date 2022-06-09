No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hecla Mining Company (HL) performance over the last week is recorded 3.39%

On June 08, 2022, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) opened at $4.88, lower -1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.95 and dropped to $4.82 before settling in for the closing price of $4.94. Price fluctuations for HL have ranged from $4.07 to $9.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 435.70% at the time writing. With a float of $530.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $538.49 million.

The firm has a total of 1650 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of +9.82, and the pretax margin is +0.68.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Company is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 181,070. In this transaction VP and General Counsel of this company sold 22,719 shares at a rate of $7.97, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s VP and General Counsel sold 70,000 for $7.99, making the entire transaction worth $559,048. This insider now owns 749,589 shares in total.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 435.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hecla Mining Company (HL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hecla Mining Company, HL], we can find that recorded value of 5.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.69.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

There are currently 539,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 807,470 K according to its annual income of 35,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,500 K and its income totaled 4,150 K.