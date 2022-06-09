No matter how cynical the overall market is OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) performance over the last week is recorded 18.52%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) on June 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.43, soaring 21.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.3901 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Within the past 52 weeks, OCFT’s price has moved between $0.99 and $13.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.00%. With a float of $329.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3842 employees.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is 15.47%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3978, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4093. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8566 in the near term. At $2.1133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1335. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8768.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 624.00 million based on 389,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 640,520 K and income totals -198,660 K. The company made 160,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.