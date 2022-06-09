Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) volume exceeds 1.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) stock priced at $2.75, down -21.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. OMEX’s price has ranged from $2.92 to $7.94 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -27.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.70%. With a float of $10.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 357,917. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51,872 shares at a rate of $6.90, taking the stock ownership to the 216,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Business Officer bought 1,250 for $5.87, making the entire transaction worth $7,338. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05

Technical Analysis of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)

Looking closely at Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 47380.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s (OMEX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.87. Second resistance stands at $3.22. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.75.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.85 million, the company has a total of 14,487K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 920 K while annual income is -9,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 300 K while its latest quarter income was -8,230 K.