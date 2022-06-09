PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is expecting 27.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 08, 2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) opened at $16.99, higher 1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.39 and dropped to $16.875 before settling in for the closing price of $17.02. Price fluctuations for PAGS have ranged from $9.53 to $61.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 55.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $177.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $330.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8387 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.48, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.66% during the next five years compared to 53.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.88 million, its volume of 3.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.43 in the near term. At $17.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.41.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are currently 329,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,936 M according to its annual income of 216,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 579,190 K and its income totaled 53,560 K.