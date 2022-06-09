Recent developments with Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $5.30, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.365 and dropped to $5.27 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. Over the past 52 weeks, ENIA has traded in a range of $5.10-$7.40.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 16.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.40%. With a float of $394.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.15 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16457 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of +18.08, and the pretax margin is +12.13.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Enel Americas S.A. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to -1.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enel Americas S.A.’s (ENIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Enel Americas S.A.’s (ENIA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.35 in the near term. At $5.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.22. The third support level lies at $5.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.62 billion has total of 1,521,726K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,192 M in contrast with the sum of 740,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,794 M and last quarter income was 366,000 K.