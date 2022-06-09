Recent developments with Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.11 cents.

On June 08, 2022, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) opened at $2.14, higher 21.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. Price fluctuations for REKR have ranged from $2.01 to $14.31 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $32.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 249 workers is very important to gauge.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 6,200. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.20, taking the stock ownership to the 59,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s CFO bought 2,000 for $6.44, making the entire transaction worth $12,880. This insider now owns 58,034 shares in total.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

The latest stats from [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.71. The third support level lies at $1.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

There are currently 43,977K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,290 K according to its annual income of -26,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,610 K and its income totaled -12,600 K.