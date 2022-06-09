Recent developments with Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.23 cents.

On June 08, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $67.47, higher 4.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.74 and dropped to $67.31 before settling in for the closing price of $67.46. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $56.36 to $129.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $105.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.03 million.

In an organization with 26950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 37,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $94.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s CEO sold 20,000 for $91.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,836,545. This insider now owns 394,429 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.23. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.58. Second resistance stands at $72.87. The third major resistance level sits at $75.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.01. The third support level lies at $64.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 115,965K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,764 M according to its annual income of -755,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 953,330 K and its income totaled -183,320 K.