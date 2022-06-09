Search
Steve Mayer

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is expecting 116.46% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 08, 2022, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) opened at $0.7525, higher 12.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8995 and dropped to $0.742 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Price fluctuations for RIBT have ranged from $0.27 to $1.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 19.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.42, operating margin of -21.35, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 911,987. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,267,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $384,886. This insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Looking closely at RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 92.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4981. However, in the short run, RiceBran Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9223. Second resistance stands at $0.9897. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0798. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7648, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6747. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6073.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

There are currently 51,820K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,130 K according to its annual income of -8,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,560 K and its income totaled -1,520 K.

Steve Mayer

BTX (Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.) climbed 12.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTX) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $0.63, up 12.74% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.96%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) stock priced at $34.50, down -0.23% from the previous day...
Read more

Wayfair Inc. (W) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,708 M

Steve Mayer -
June 08, 2022, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) trading session started at the price of $55.12, that was 3.40% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

