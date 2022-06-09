Search
Steve Mayer

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.67 million

Markets

June 08, 2022, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) trading session started at the price of $0.267, that was 8.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.285 and dropped to $0.2512 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for TANH has been $0.20 – $15.70.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -2.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.00%. With a float of $4.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 72 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.59, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is -25.15.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tantech Holdings Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.42 while generating a return on equity of -6.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.48 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 224.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3649, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0748. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2875 in the near term. At $0.3031, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2537, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2355. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2199.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

There are 6,399K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.99 million. As of now, sales total 42,280 K while income totals -6,520 K.

Steve Mayer

