13.93% volatility in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $0.89, up 40.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $0.8799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has traded in a range of $0.63-$10.25.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 109.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.10%. With a float of $3.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.53 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.87, operating margin of -463.55, and the pretax margin is -1307.62.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1307.62 while generating a return on equity of -1,203.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.45

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 24.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1995, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8757. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4400. Second resistance stands at $1.7201. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0001. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8799, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5999. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3198.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.02 million has total of 7,954K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,670 K in contrast with the sum of -34,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 540 K and last quarter income was -2,440 K.