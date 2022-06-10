Search
$3.09M in average volume shows that Root Inc. (ROOT) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $1.41, down -9.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.415 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Over the past 52 weeks, ROOT has traded in a range of $1.11-$14.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.00%. With a float of $137.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $251.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1571 employees.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Root Inc. is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 151,810. In this transaction Ch.Rev.Ofc, COO, CFO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,062,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director bought 28,735 for $1.75, making the entire transaction worth $50,418. This insider now owns 70,082 shares in total.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Root Inc.’s (ROOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Root Inc.’s (ROOT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5944, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1711. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3800 in the near term. At $1.4600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5050. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. The third support level lies at $1.1300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 342.46 million has total of 254,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 345,400 K in contrast with the sum of -521,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 85,400 K and last quarter income was -76,400 K.

