3.53% volatility in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) on June 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.00, plunging -2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.08 and dropped to $16.60 before settling in for the closing price of $17.09. Within the past 52 weeks, APLE’s price has moved between $13.83 and $18.69.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 110.70%. With a float of $213.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +10.09, and the pretax margin is +2.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 4,931. In this transaction SVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 310 shares at a rate of $15.91, taking the stock ownership to the 138,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer bought 332 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,997. This insider now owns 140,946 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 45.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.94 in the near term. At $17.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.85 billion based on 228,889K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 933,870 K and income totals 18,830 K. The company made 260,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.