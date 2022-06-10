A look at Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s (BJDX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 09, 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) opened at $1.62, higher 26.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Price fluctuations for BJDX have ranged from $0.81 to $6.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -348.60% at the time writing. With a float of $10.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.14 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 19,800. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $2,898. This insider now owns 18,500 shares in total.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -34.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -348.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., BJDX], we can find that recorded value of 9.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s (BJDX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9967.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Key Stats

There are currently 20,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,010 K.