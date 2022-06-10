A major move is in the offing as Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) market cap hits 6.98 billion

On June 09, 2022, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) opened at $22.10, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.49 and dropped to $22.06 before settling in for the closing price of $22.24. Price fluctuations for GPK have ranged from $16.94 to $22.99 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 10.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $304.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 4,962. In this transaction Director of this company bought 255 shares at a rate of $19.46, taking the stock ownership to the 8,120 shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.51% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.84 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 84.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.45 in the near term. At $22.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.59.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are currently 308,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,156 M according to its annual income of 204,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,245 M and its income totaled 107,000 K.