ACN (Accenture plc) dropped -2.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 09, 2022, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) opened at $300.65, lower -2.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $302.62 and dropped to $294.75 before settling in for the closing price of $302.64. Price fluctuations for ACN have ranged from $268.17 to $417.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.00% at the time writing. With a float of $632.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $633.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 624000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +15.29, and the pretax margin is +15.36.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 232,914. In this transaction Chief Leadership & HR Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $310.55, taking the stock ownership to the 21,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Chief Executive – Europe sold 6,250 for $315.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,969,573. This insider now owns 165,866 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.28) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.69% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Looking closely at Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.88.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $307.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $338.30. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $300.45. Second resistance stands at $305.47. The third major resistance level sits at $308.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $289.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $284.71.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are currently 633,905K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 196.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,533 M according to its annual income of 5,907 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,047 M and its income totaled 1,635 M.