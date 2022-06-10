ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) volume exceeds 2.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 09, 2022, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) opened at $8.35, lower -9.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.35 and dropped to $7.54 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Price fluctuations for ACVA have ranged from $7.45 to $25.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.40% at the time writing. With a float of $110.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 233.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.09 in the near term. At $8.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.47.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are currently 157,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 358,440 K according to its annual income of -78,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,070 K and its income totaled -29,500 K.