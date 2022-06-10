Search
Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) kicked off at the price of $29.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $29.48, up 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.92 and dropped to $29.25 before settling in for the closing price of $29.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has traded in a range of $18.84-$37.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.70%. With a float of $307.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $482.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 290000 employees.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 1,938,054. In this transaction See Remarks of this company sold 71,252 shares at a rate of $27.20, taking the stock ownership to the 71,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,746 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $495,999. This insider now owns 115,241 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.06% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Looking closely at Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.26. However, in the short run, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.84. Second resistance stands at $30.22. The third major resistance level sits at $30.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.50.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.60 billion has total of 467,125K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 71,887 M in contrast with the sum of 1,620 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,384 M and last quarter income was 455,100 K.

