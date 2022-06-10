Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) kicked off at the price of $0.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 09, 2022, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) opened at $0.3836, higher 1.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4098 and dropped to $0.3509 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for AEI have ranged from $0.25 to $7.64 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $68.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.19 million.

The firm has a total of 32 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate – Development industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alset EHome International Inc. is 33.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 111,550. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 135,000 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 37,366,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,377,792 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $3,281,016. This insider now owns 37,231,633 shares in total.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.72

Technical Analysis of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alset EHome International Inc., AEI], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Alset EHome International Inc.’s (AEI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4421, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0217. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4095. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4684. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3506, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3213. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2917.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Key Stats

There are currently 113,188K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,800 K according to its annual income of -103,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,950 K and its income totaled -6,470 K.