Shaun Noe

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) volume exceeds 3.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

On June 09, 2022, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) opened at $0.3001, higher 15.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.414 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for ANPC have ranged from $0.20 to $5.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.12 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 21.24%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3518, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4255. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4806. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5473. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2793, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2126. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1453.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

There are currently 19,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,820 K according to its annual income of -18,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310 K and its income totaled -2,310 K.

