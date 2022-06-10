Search
Shaun Noe
BALL (Ball Corporation) dropped -3.11 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) stock priced at $71.00, down -3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.596 and dropped to $70.35 before settling in for the closing price of $72.68. BALL’s price has ranged from $67.11 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.20%. With a float of $317.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ball Corporation (BALL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Ball Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%.

Ball Corporation (BALL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.33% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ball Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ball Corporation (BALL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.95 million, its volume of 1.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Ball Corporation’s (BALL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.23 in the near term. At $72.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.74.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.19 billion, the company has a total of 319,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,811 M while annual income is 878,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,716 M while its latest quarter income was 446,000 K.

