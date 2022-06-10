Can Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) drop of -4.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) stock priced at $0.31, down -2.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. NAK’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $0.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.10%. With a float of $518.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

The latest stats from [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was inferior to 4.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3457, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3796. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3101. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3170. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3234. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2968, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2904. The third support level lies at $0.2835 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 161.28 million, the company has a total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -25,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 3,520 K.