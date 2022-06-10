Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 54,640 K

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) on June 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.88, plunging -9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Within the past 52 weeks, CTRM’s price has moved between $1.00 and $3.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 283.30%. With a float of $94.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.63, operating margin of +42.04, and the pretax margin is +39.96.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Castor Maritime Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +39.58 while generating a return on equity of 26.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9543, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9147. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8300 in the near term. At $1.9600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4300.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 160.80 million based on 89,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 132,050 K and income totals 52,270 K. The company made 54,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.