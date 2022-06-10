DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) average volume reaches $2.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 09, 2022, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) trading session started at the price of $47.46, that was -3.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.5699 and dropped to $45.08 before settling in for the closing price of $47.22. A 52-week range for DOCN has been $30.05 – $133.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.40%. With a float of $76.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 786 employees.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 54.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,284,293. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 25,893 shares at a rate of $49.60, taking the stock ownership to the 282,048 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s General Counsel sold 14,107 for $49.99, making the entire transaction worth $705,209. This insider now owns 282,048 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Looking closely at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.40. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.91. Second resistance stands at $48.49. The third major resistance level sits at $49.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.93.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

There are 106,060K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.79 billion. As of now, sales total 428,560 K while income totals -19,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 127,330 K while its last quarter net income were -18,120 K.