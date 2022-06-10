Equity Residential (EQR) posted a -7.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock priced at $73.92, down -2.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.18 and dropped to $72.095 before settling in for the closing price of $74.15. EQR’s price has ranged from $71.86 to $94.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.80%. With a float of $369.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.51 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.08, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 327,082. In this transaction Executive Vice President & COO of this company sold 3,629 shares at a rate of $90.13, taking the stock ownership to the 22,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 2,770 for $90.13, making the entire transaction worth $249,660. This insider now owns 25,236 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equity Residential’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equity Residential, EQR], we can find that recorded value of 1.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.92. The third major resistance level sits at $75.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.79 billion, the company has a total of 376,042K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,464 M while annual income is 1,333 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 653,350 K while its latest quarter income was 70,770 K.