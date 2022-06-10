FBP (First BanCorp.) dropped -3.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) on June 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.92, plunging -3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.945 and dropped to $14.43 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. Within the past 52 weeks, FBP’s price has moved between $10.88 and $16.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 186.90%. With a float of $195.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.13 million.

The firm has a total of 3075 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 1,411,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $14.11, taking the stock ownership to the 732,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s EVP and CRO sold 20,000 for $15.15, making the entire transaction worth $303,032. This insider now owns 290,605 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

First BanCorp. (FBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First BanCorp., FBP], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.12. The third major resistance level sits at $15.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.91 billion based on 197,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 915,870 K and income totals 281,030 K. The company made 230,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.