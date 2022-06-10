Investors finally get a glimpse of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) volume hitting the figure of 2.25 million.

On June 09, 2022, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) opened at $0.24, higher 5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for CPHI have ranged from $0.20 to $0.97 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.10% at the time writing. With a float of $24.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -29.67, and the pretax margin is -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 48.84%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2011, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2845, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4549. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3698 in the near term. At $0.4821, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1227. The third support level lies at $0.0104 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

There are currently 48,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,640 K according to its annual income of -3,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,600 K and its income totaled -1,030 K.