Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors finally get a glimpse of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) volume hitting the figure of 2.25 million.

Markets

On June 09, 2022, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) opened at $0.24, higher 5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for CPHI have ranged from $0.20 to $0.97 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.10% at the time writing. With a float of $24.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -29.67, and the pretax margin is -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 48.84%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2011, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2845, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4549. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3698 in the near term. At $0.4821, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1227. The third support level lies at $0.0104 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

There are currently 48,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,640 K according to its annual income of -3,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,600 K and its income totaled -1,030 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

American Express Company (AXP) volume exceeds 2.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $166.22, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

VMware Inc. (VMW) volume exceeds 2.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) stock priced at $128.56, down -1.42% from the previous day...
Read more

A look at Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
June 09, 2022, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) trading session started at the price of $359.76, that was -3.68% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.