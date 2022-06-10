Investors finally get a glimpse of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) volume hitting the figure of 1.93 million.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) stock priced at $63.10, down -1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.49 and dropped to $62.12 before settling in for the closing price of $63.50. SSNC’s price has ranged from $58.31 to $84.85 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 27.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.60%. With a float of $222.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.95, operating margin of +25.03, and the pretax margin is +20.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,513. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31 shares at a rate of $81.05, taking the stock ownership to the 61,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 280,000 for $68.85, making the entire transaction worth $19,276,880. This insider now owns 31,461,624 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

The latest stats from [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.00. The third major resistance level sits at $64.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.26. The third support level lies at $60.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.12 billion, the company has a total of 254,781K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,051 M while annual income is 800,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,295 M while its latest quarter income was 172,100 K.