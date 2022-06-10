Search
Investors must take note of Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) performance last week, which was -2.96%.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) on June 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.20, plunging -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.228 and dropped to $0.197 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, REED’s price has moved between $0.18 and $1.12.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 3.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.10%. With a float of $86.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.42, operating margin of -32.20, and the pretax margin is -33.07.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reed’s Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 9,627. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 380,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $29,500. This insider now owns 1,054,656 shares in total.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -224.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Trading Performance Indicators

Reed’s Inc. (REED) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) raw stochastic average was set at 9.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2344, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4001. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2219 in the near term. At $0.2405, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2529. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1909, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1785. The third support level lies at $0.1599 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.86 million based on 112,652K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,600 K and income totals -16,400 K. The company made 12,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.

