Last month’s performance of -40.00% for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is certainly impressive

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $3.90, down -8.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $3.55-$28.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $383.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.75, operating margin of +48.56, and the pretax margin is +64.01.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 8.62%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +63.78 while generating a return on equity of 56.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

The latest stats from [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.87 million was superior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. The third support level lies at $3.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 360.36 million has total of 82,242K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 66,700 K in contrast with the sum of 42,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,180 K and last quarter income was 64,250 K.