Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) posted a -6.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 09, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $7.82, that was 5.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.26 and dropped to $7.455 before settling in for the closing price of $7.10. A 52-week range for LICY has been $5.90 – $14.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.30%. With a float of $130.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.71%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 130.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Looking closely at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.22. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.01. Second resistance stands at $8.54. The third major resistance level sits at $8.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.40.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 169,081K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.33 billion. As of now, sales total 7,370 K while income totals -226,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,840 K while its last quarter net income were 28,550 K.