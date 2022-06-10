Search
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.01% last month.

Markets

A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) stock priced at $24.10, down -5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.16 and dropped to $22.91 before settling in for the closing price of $24.29. LAC’s price has ranged from $12.56 to $41.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.30%. With a float of $114.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.54 million.

In an organization with 57 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 14.93%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.63. However, in the short run, Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.74. Second resistance stands at $24.58. The third major resistance level sits at $24.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.08. The third support level lies at $21.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.94 billion, the company has a total of 134,477K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -38,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -46,130 K.

Newsletter

 

