My Size Inc. (MYSZ) volume exceeds 2.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) on June 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.23, soaring 6.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, MYSZ’s price has moved between $0.19 and $2.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $22.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of My Size Inc. is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 13.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 89,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 2,305,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $23,000. This insider now owns 2,390,000 shares in total.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, My Size Inc.’s (MYSZ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2722, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6574. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2937 in the near term. At $0.3418, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3737. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1818. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1337.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.89 million based on 25,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 130 K and income totals -10,520 K. The company made 400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.