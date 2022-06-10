No matter how cynical the overall market is Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) performance over the last week is recorded 0.20%

On June 09, 2022, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) opened at $9.79, higher 0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.82 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.79. Price fluctuations for AUS have ranged from $9.69 to $10.16 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $68.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.57 million.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.47.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1378.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34

Technical Analysis of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s (AUS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.83. However, in the short run, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.82. Second resistance stands at $9.83. The third major resistance level sits at $9.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) Key Stats

There are currently 98,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 965.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 14,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 13,640 K.