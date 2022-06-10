No matter how cynical the overall market is Bit Brother Limited (BTB) performance over the last week is recorded 4.56%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) on June 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3587, plunging -2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.421 and dropped to $0.3547 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, BTB’s price has moved between $0.28 and $3.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -36.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.40%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3426, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6410.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 5,712 K and income totals -8,133 K.